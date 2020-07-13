Greetings on Fisherman’s Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The fishery complex is rightfully considered one of the national economy’s key industries. It has a solid industrial and technological base and plays an important role in ensuring the industrial safety of the country and in resolving pressing social problems. This industry has always been manned by true professionals, those who really love what they do and who treat our priceless natural resources wisely and sustainably.

It is pleasant to notice that the complex has been steadily developing in recent years, processing and fish-breeding plants continue to be built and modernised, fishing fleets are being upgraded, and new modern jobs are being created. I am sure that the successful resolution of such major objectives, demanded by the times we live in, will assist us in consolidating our competitiveness and enhancing the investment appeal of this field, while at the same time supplying the Russian market with high-quality and available fish products. And, of course, in practically all of Russia’s regions the conditions exist to further develop tourism and create a hospitable environment for a great many fishing enthusiasts.”

