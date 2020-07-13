Standard lot size changes on the Equity & Bond and Repo Markets effective September 1, 2020

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Effective September 1, 2020 Moscow Exchange will change the standard lot size for the below securities:

Ticker

Issuer

Asset class

ISIN

Lot size before September 1, 2020

Lot size as of September 1, 2020

KRSB

RU000A0HMLY1

1,000

100

KRSBP

RU000A0HMLZ8

1,000

100

MERF

RU000A0JQ128

100

10

RUSP

RU000A0JNH21

10,000

1,000

RZSB

RU000A0D9AF5

1,000

100

TGKBP

RU000A0JNGT5

1,000,000

100,000

GRNT

RU000A0JV532

1,000

100

The lot size changes will affect the following trading modes:

Main Trading Mode T+

IIR Sector – Main Trading Mode

Repo with CCP order-driven

Repo with CCP negotiated

