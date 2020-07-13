Standard lot size changes on the Equity & Bond and Repo Markets effective September 1, 2020

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange
Effective September 1, 2020 Moscow Exchange will change the standard lot size for the below securities:
Ticker
Issuer
Asset class
ISIN
Lot size before September 1, 2020
Lot size as of September 1, 2020
KRSB
RU000A0HMLY1
1,000
100
KRSBP
RU000A0HMLZ8
1,000
100
MERF
RU000A0JQ128
100
10
RUSP
RU000A0JNH21
10,000
1,000
RZSB
RU000A0D9AF5
1,000
100
TGKBP
RU000A0JNGT5
1,000,000
100,000
GRNT
RU000A0JV532
1,000
100
The lot size changes will affect the following trading modes:
Main Trading Mode T+
IIR Sector – Main Trading Mode
Repo with CCP order-driven
Repo with CCP negotiated