Telephone conversation with President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune

Abdelmadjid Tebboune congratulated the President of Russia and the Russian people on the successful vote on amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation.

The two leaders confirmed their mutual intent to further strengthen Russian-Algerian strategic partnership in various spheres, including coordination on the global oil market with regard to the OPEC+ agreement and cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

They also exchanged opinions on the Libyan developments. The leaders spoke in support of the ceasefire and a resumption of the intra-Libyan dialogue in accordance with the conclusions of the Berlin conference on Libya in January 2020 and UN Security Council Resolution 2510 that endorsed them. They also noted the need to consolidate international efforts in reaching a crisis settlement for Libya through political and diplomatic means.

The two presidents agreed to continue contacts at various levels.

