Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulates Poland President Andrzej Duda on re-election

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

13 July 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent his congratulations to Andrzej Duda, who has been re-elected to a second term as Poland President.

“The choice of tens of millions of Poles, which has secured a win in the vote, demonstrates the people’s support of the course towards the strengthening of the Polish state, enhancing the wellbeing and security of its citizens,” the message of greetings says.

The Belarusian head of state expressed the hope for further strengthening of trust- and respect-based good neighborly relations and constructive cooperation between Minsk and Warsaw in every area of mutual interest.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished every success in work to Andrzej Duda and peace, civil concord and fast recovery from temporary difficulties to the people of Poland.

MIL OSI