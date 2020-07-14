Gazprom’s financial information under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the three months ended March 31, 2020

Source: Gazprom

July 14, 2020, 10:00

1Q2020 IFRS Results

Today PJSC Gazprom issued its unaudited consolidated interim condensed financial information prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting (IAS 34) for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

The table below presents the unaudited consolidated interim condensed statement of comprehensive income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and for the three months ended March 31, 2019. All amounts in the table are presented in millions of Russian Rubles.

Three months endedMarch 31,

2020

2019

Sales

1,739,832

2,291,821

Net gain (loss) from trading activity

10,395

(6,595)

Operating expenses

(1,439,701)

(1,782,216)

Impairment loss on financial assets

(17,067)

(44,248)

Operating profit

293,459

458,762







Finance income

134,966

258,223

Finance expense

(682,970)

(68,991)

Share of profit of associates and joint ventures

45,825

63,932

(Loss) profit before profit tax

(208,720)

711,926







Current profit tax expense

(27,904)

(120,264)

Deferred profit tax income (expense)

128,542

(32,149)

Profit tax

100,638

(152,413)







(Loss) profit for the period

(108,082)

559,513







Other comprehensive income (loss):





Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:





Loss arising from changes in fair value of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, net of tax

(106,093)

(23,167)

Remeasurement of provision for post-employment benefits

5,199

(24,113)

Total other comprehensive loss that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

(100,894)

(47,280)







Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:





Share of other comprehensive loss of associates and joint ventures

(33,085)

(1,896)

Translation differences

326,119

(115,965)

(Loss) gain from hedging operations, net of tax

(11,945)

5,356

Total other comprehensive income (loss) that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

281,089

(112,505)

Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax

180,195

(159,785)

Comprehensive income for the period

72,113

399,728







(Loss) profit for the period attributable to:





Owners of PJSC Gazprom

(116,249)

535,908

Non-controlling interest

8,167

23,605

(108,082)

559,513







Comprehensive income for the period attributable to:





Owners of PJSC Gazprom

42,037

383,210

Non-controlling interest

30,076

16,518

72,113

399,728

Sales (net of excise tax, VAT and customs duties) decreased by RUB 551,989 million, or 24 %, to RUB 1,739,832 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period of the prior year. The decrease in sales was mainly due to a decrease in sales of gas to Europe and other countries.

More detailed information concerning the main items of the sales structure for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 is presented in the table below.

in RUB million (unless indicated otherwise)

Three months endedMarch 31,

2020

2019

Sales of gas





Europe and other countries





Net sales (net of excise tax and customs duties)

459,484

837,396

Volumes in bcm

51.6

62.4

Average price, RUB per mcm (including excise tax and customs duties)

10,832.8

17,053.8

Former Soviet Union countries





Net sales (net of customs duties)

87,119

117,497

Volumes in bcm

9.3

12.2

Average price, RUB per mcm (including customs duties)

9,739.0

11,015.7

Russian Federation





Net sales (net of VAT)

322,765

348,930

Volumes in bcm

77.2

84.3

Average price, RUB per mcm (net of VAT)

4,180.7

4,141.0

Total gas sales





Retroactive gas price adjustments

(3,762)

–

Net sales (net of excise tax, VAT and customs duties)

865,606

1,303,823

Volumes in bcm

138.1

158.9







Net sales of refined products (net of excise tax, VAT and customs duties)

472,959

506,909

Net sales of crude oil and gas condensate (net of VAT and customs duties)

120,861

190,389

Electric and heat energy net sales (net of VAT)

158,083

173,413

Gas transportation net sales (net of VAT)

56,087

55,501

Other sales (net of VAT)

66,236

61,786

Total sales (net of excise tax, VAT and customs duties)

1,739,832

2,291,821

Net sales of gas decreased by RUB 438,217 million, or 34 %, to RUB 865,606 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period of the prior year. The change was mainly due to a decrease in average prices and volumes of gas sold in the “Europe and other countries” segment.

Net sales of gas to Europe and other countries decreased by RUB 377,912 million, or 45 %, to RUB 459,484 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period of the prior year. The change was mainly due to the decrease in average prices (including excise tax and customs duties) denominated in the Russian Ruble by 36 % and the decrease in volumes of gas sold by 17 %, or 10.8 bcm. At the same time average prices denominated in US Dollar decreased by 37 %.

Net sales of gas to Former Soviet Union countries decreased by RUB 30,378 million, or 26 %, to RUB 87,119 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period of the prior year. The change was mainly due to the decrease in volumes of gas sold by 24 %, or 2.9 bcm, and the decrease in average prices (including customs duties) denominated in the Russian Ruble by 12 %. At the same time average prices denominated in US Dollar decreased by 13 %.

Net sales of gas in the Russian Federation decreased by RUB 26,165 million, or 7 %, to RUB 322,765 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period of the prior year. This change was explained by the decrease in volumes of gas sold by 8 %, which was partially compensated by the increase in average prices in the Russian Ruble (net of VAT) by 1 %.

Net sales of crude oil and gas condensate (net of VAT and customs duties) decreased by RUB 69,528 million, or 37 %, to RUB 120,861 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period of the prior year. The change was mainly due to a decrease in net sales of crude oil primarily caused by a decrease in average prices of crude oil.

Operating expenses decreased by RUB 342,515 million to RUB 1,439,701 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period of the prior year.

The decrease in operating expenses was mainly caused by the change in the item “Foreign exchange differences on operating items”. Foreign exchange gain on operating items amounted to RUB 115,584 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the foreign exchange loss in the amount of RUB 47,251 million for the same period of the prior year. The change was mainly due to the revaluation of accounts receivable from foreign customers and loans issued.

The decrease in the item “Purchased gas and oil” by RUB 124,746 million, or 31 %, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period of the prior year was caused by a decrease in average prices of gas and oil and a decrease in volumes of purchased gas and crude oil.

The balance of foreign exchange differences reflected within the item “Net finance (expense) income” produced the loss in the amount of RUB 551,396 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the gain in the amount of RUB 183,985 million for the same period of the prior year.

Loss attributable to the owners of PJSC Gazprom amounted to RUB 116,249 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to profit in the amount of RUB 535,908 million for the same period of the prior year.

Net debt balance (defined as the sum of short-term borrowings, current portion of long-term borrowings, short-term promissory notes payable, long-term borrowings, long-term promissory notes payable, net of cash and cash equivalents) increased by RUB 571,766 million, or 18 %, from RUB 3,167,847 million as of December 31, 2019 to RUB 3,739,613 million as of March 31, 2020. This change was mainly due to an increase in the amount of long-term borrowings denominated in the Russian Ruble caused by the appreciation of US Dollar and Euro against the Russian Ruble.

More detailed information on the IFRS consolidated interim condensed financial information for the three months ended March 31, 2020 can be found here.

