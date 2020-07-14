Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

14 July 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to France President Emmanuel Macron as the country celebrates Bastille Day.

The Belarusian head of state stressed that it is thanks to joint efforts that the Belarusian-French relations had become constructive and trust-based. This was boosted through the increased trade and the implementation of projects in various areas.

“I agree with you that the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two turns us once again to the origins of solidarity in modern Europe. Counteraction to new challenges, with the coronavirus pandemic among them, should lead to a wider consolidation of joint efforts on our continent,” the message of greetings runs.

