Greetings to President of France Emmanuel Macron on French national holiday, Bastille Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

“The Russian-French links have a very rich history. Cooperation between Moscow and Paris has always played a significant role in ensuring security and stability on the European continent,” the President noted in his message.

Vladimir Putin expressed confidence in the continuation of joint work on topical issues of the bilateral, regional and international agenda in the interests of the people of Russia and France, as well as Europe and the entire world.

