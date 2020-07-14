Meeting with President of National Medical Research Centre for Endocrinology Ivan Dedov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Ivan Dedov reported to the President on the Centre’s activities, in particular, the completion of the renovation of the main building, and about cutting-edge technologies in diagnostics, treatment and prevention of endocrine pathologies, starting from orphan diseases to socially important ones, such as diabetes. He also spoke about the Centre’s work in children’s endocrinology and stressed the importance of tailored approaches when treating children.

Mr Dedov focused on the prevention of thyroid cancer. According to him, the law on the use of iodised salt to prevent diseases caused by iodine deficiency has not yet been adopted. Vladimir Putin promised to focus on this problem.

The Centre’s education activities and efforts to organise and improve medical work in the regions as well as its proposals to expand several competencies of endocrinologists to the level of family and local doctors were also discussed.

MIL OSI