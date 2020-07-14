Source: Republic of Poland in English
Official results: President re-elected on 51.03 pct backing
Monday, 13 July 2020
Official results: President re-elected on 51.03 pct backing
President Andrzej Duda was re-elected for a five-year term of office on Sunday on 51.03 percent of the vote, the State Electoral Commission (PKW) announced at a press conference on Monday evening, presenting the official election results.
Andrzej Duda’s contender, the centrist candidate Rafal Trzaskowski, garnered 48.97 percent of votes, PKW also said.
The turnout in the Sunday presidential elections reached 68.18 percent, the second highest since the fall of communism in 1989.
