Official results: President re-elected on 51.03 pct backing

Monday, 13 July 2020

Official results: President re-elected on 51.03 pct backing

President Andrzej Duda was re-elected for a five-year term of office on Sunday on 51.03 percent of the vote, the State Electoral Commission (PKW) announced at a press conference on Monday evening, presenting the official election results.



Andrzej Duda’s contender, the centrist candidate Rafal Trzaskowski, garnered 48.97 percent of votes, PKW also said.

The turnout in the Sunday presidential elections reached 68.18 percent, the second highest since the fall of communism in 1989.

