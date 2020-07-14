Telephone conversation of the Foreign Minister V.Makei with the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the FCO and the Department for International Development of Great Britain

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

14 July 2020



On July 14, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, held a telephone conversation with the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development of Great Britain (Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas), Wendy Morton. The conversation was initiated by the British side.

The parties expressed satisfaction with positive dynamics in the development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, discussed ways to intensify it in future.

V.Makei invited W.Morton to visit Belarus for holding bilateral consultations as soon as the epidemiological situation allows.

The sides exchanged views on the on-going presidential campaign in Belarus.

