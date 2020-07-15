Ceremony to inaugurate renovated overpass in Vitebsk

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

15 July 2020

The Polotsk overpass was solemnly re-opened after renovation in Vitebsk on 15 July. Taking part in the ceremony was Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

Attending the ceremony were construction workers involved in the renovation project and local residents.

“The time of disarrangement is over now. I can only imagine the huge inconveniences local residents had to suffer. However, things became even worse after the old overpass was closed for renovation and the construction of a new bypass began, which took 1.5 years or maybe longer. Naturally, Vitebsk could not do without this wonder-facility. It would only get worse but for it,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, he could hardly believe that the overpass was renovated within such a short period of time. “Thanks to you, the renovation of the Polotsk overpass was completed several months ahead of schedule, in the run-up to the Slavianski Bazaar festival. People who will come for the festival will see a beautiful modern city,” the head of state said. “We have built a top-notch and convenient bypass. This legacy will serve our Slavic city for centuries. That was a crucial thoroughfare and we have made it,” the head of state added.

According to Vitebsk Oblast Governor Nikolai Sherstnev, the overpass renovation project was supposed to take four years, however the construction workers managed to complete the project within about 1.5 years. The huge area under the overpass is to be used for parking facilities. This will ease traffic in the central part of the city, in particular in the areas near the bus station, the railway station and the market.

The President was asked to provide support for the project to build a ring road around Vitebsk. A 10km road section needs to be built here, which costs Br120 million.

“This should be done. I believe that bypasses should be built around all towns, both small and big,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The construction of the northwestern bypass around Vitebsk was also discussed during the meeting of the head of state with local residents and construction workers involved in the Polotsk overpass renovation project. This matter was raised by representatives of labor collectives.

“I am very happy when I see that young people are not only looking for hype and posting something in the internet, but are also concerned about some northwestern bypass, overpasses and so on. It means that our nation has a future. I agree that this should be done. We should think of ways to finance the construction of this section. However, there is no project yet. When the project is ready, I will lend a helping hand. We will lend money for it, it is for sure. We have built these bypasses around all cities (a small section has to be completed in Mogilev). It is necessary to have a bypass around the main Slavic city. I promise that we will do it in this five-year period. We will find money, even if I am no longer President,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

At the meeting with local residents and builders the head of state said: “I know what the construction industry is, who builders are. I urge all top officials and executives to make sure builders, bridge construction workers have no complaints about salaries. We will not be able to keep our people in Belarus if we do not pay them normal salaries.”

The President noted that builders often have to work in difficult conditions: in freezing temperatures and rain. “These are the people who should be paid good salaries,” he said.

“It is good that we have preserved the bridge construction expertise. Not every country can build a bridge. We know how to do that. But if we want to keep these people, we need to pay them decent salaries,” the head of state added.

