Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

15 July 2020



On July 15, 2020 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Belarus, Latif Gandilov.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a range of issues of Belarusian-Azerbaijani cooperation, including within the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

