Ambassador of Belarus I.Nazaruk meets the President of Armenia

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

16 July 2020



On July 16, 2020 on the occasion of the completion of the diplomatic mission the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Armenia, Igor Nazaruk, was received by the President of Armenia, Armen Sargsyan.

I.Nazaruk and A.Sargsyan exchanged views on cooperation between Belarus and Armenia in various fields, noting the high level and intensity between the two countries.

MIL OSI