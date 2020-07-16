Greetings on the opening of the 29th Slavyansky Bazaar in Vitebsk International Arts Festival

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The festival has been serving for years the noble goals of the spiritual unity and mutual cultural enrichment of the fraternal Slavic nations. It is also playing a considerable role in the development of multilateral humanitarian cooperation.

I am sure that this time too many interesting events have been prepared for the residents and visitors of the ancient city of Vitebsk. The festival’s programme includes concerts by performers from neighbouring countries and even other continents. There will be classical, modern and folk music concerts, theatre performances and various exhibitions.

It is symbolic that this year, when we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, many performers will be focusing on the theme of peace, goodness, accord and friendship among nations.”

The Slavyansky Bazaar in Vitebsk International Arts Festival, the largest cultural forum in the Republic of Belarus, will be held on July 16–19.

MIL OSI