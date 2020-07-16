Greetings to the 9th International Youth Industrial Forum Engineers of the Future 2020

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Since its establishment, the forum has won well-deserved recognition throughout the industrial community and business circles, as well as helped many young engineers to assert themselves and implement important ideas and projects. It is gratifying that you have convened for your traditional annual forum even despite the spread of the coronavirus infection. I am confident that this online format will create new opportunities for your fruitful work and interaction.

Mechanical engineering is a vital part of the national industry and economy as a whole. Its development and the opening up of its powerful scientific and technological potential is a clear priority now. This process must involve our talented young people – scientists, engineers, designers, business people, students and post-graduates. We must take advantage of their enthusiasm, initiative and desire to reach out to the top in their professions and to contribute to the achievement of the targets set for the industry. The experience of your meetings has proved the effectiveness of this approach.

I have no doubt that the 9th International Youth Industrial Forum Engineers of the Future 2020 will attract huge professional and public interest to its large-scale educational and business programmes, and that the best initiatives advanced by the participants will be put into practice.”

The 9th International Youth Industrial Forum Engineers of the Future will be held online between July 16 and 30 and for the first time will be accessible to the general public.

