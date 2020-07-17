Birthday greetings to composer Alexei Rybnikov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“All these years, you have remained committed to your talent and have implemented many interesting and unusual projects. Your creative heritage and your wonderful and extremely popular music, which combines the best traditions of music with bold and innovative ideas, hold a place of their own in the country’s culture and have greatly enriched our light music, theatre and films.”

Alexei Rybnikov has composed symphonic, choral and chamber works, as well as soundtracks for 150 films. He won public acclaim with the rock operas The Star and Death of Joaquin Murieta, and Juno and Avos. In 1988, A. Rybnikov established the Modern Opera Association at the Composers’ Union, which was transformed into the Alexei Rybnikov Theatre in 1992. A. Rybnikov holds the State Prize of the Russian Federation in the field of cinematography.

MIL OSI