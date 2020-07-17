Meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

17 July 2020

There are many problems in the Eurasian Economic Union which are primarily due to the fact that we have failed to fulfill the agreements reached earlier, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Minsk on 17 July.“There’s no concealing the fact that there are a lot of problems in the EAEU. We have not fulfilled what we have agreed on. We still have many barriers. Business often complains about them and even suggests setting the borders between the states to make it be easier for them. We do no have borders, but the tension at the border is excessive. You feel it as well as I do. So there is something to work on. But I would very much like to see the meeting of the prime ministers [the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Minsk] give an impetus to the efforts to solve these problems,” the head of state noted.Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council was a certain step towards the deepening of relations in the EAEU. “The exchange of views was very serious. As far as I was told, you were very active during the meeting,” the Belarusian leader said addressing Nikol Pashinyan.The President said that Belarus and Armenia have similar problems in the Eurasian Economic Union, similar economies. “We rely on the real economic sector. We are not so rich in resources as our neighbors. Maybe Kyrgyzstan is also in the same situation, although it may have it better. We have no such resources of hydrocarbons. Even with lower prices Kazakhstan and Russia have better opportunities. We have no such opportunities,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

