Visit to 103rd Independent Guards Airborne Brigade in Vitebsk

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

16 July 2020

The Belarusian army should combine elements of a professional army and a conscripted army, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he inspected the 103rd Independent Guards Airborne Brigade in Vitebsk on 16 July.The head of state had recently visited the 38th Brest Independent Guards Air Assault Brigade. Commander of special operations forces Vadim Denisenko noted that the 103rd Brigade in Vitebsk has a peacekeeping unit. Only volunteer soldiers serve here. They can carry out tasks within the framework of the UN and the CSTO missions and NATO’s Partnership for Peace program.”This is another example of what an army should be: contract enlisted service, conscription and so on. Where it is needed, it has contract soldiers. Where conscripts can serve, we develop conscription service,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.The head of state was told about the history of the brigade, functions and combat skills of the peacekeeping unit. The President was shown various sets of military gear, armaments and military hardware.The President asked whether there are any staffing issues at the brigade. Vadim Denisenko assured that there are many people who want to serve in the special operations forces, therefore the competition among the job seekers is high.He added that the Belarusian peace-keepers excel at all military competitions. For example, last year the brigade landed second at a prestigious competition in Wales that drew about 140 teams from various countries. In 2018 the Vitebsk peace-keepers took part in the annual international military patrolling exercise Cambrian Patrol 2018 in Wales and won a gold medal. Belarusian paratroopers clinch medals at other international competitions, too.Aleksandr Lukashenko lamented that Belarusians have not won a gold medal in the tank biathlon yet, and suggested, as a joke, using paratroopers on a tank. “I requested. They did not give us a tank battalion,” Vadim Denisenko joked back.The head of state said that he pays close attention to the army sport and follows the Belarusian military in all competitions. “They see what kind of army Belarus has and its capabilities. They would not want to fight with such an army. In other words, this is the show of the flag and strength,” he said. The 103rd brigade displayed their combat skills in front of the President.

MIL OSI