Greetings to participants in Terra Scientia National Educational Youth Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“I am genuinely happy that the difficulties amid the current COVID-19 pandemic have not disrupted the wonderful traditions of your summer meetings, and today Lake Senezh in Moscow Region has again become a magnet for talented and ambitious young people from different regions who seek professional development and personal growth. The forum programme is rightfully noted for its diverse and comprehensive events.

You will be able to take part in engaging discussions, attend insightful lectures and educational seminars, and most importantly, present your projects to your peers and older mates and receive actual assistance in their implementation. I am confident that you will certainly find time to socialise, take part in the cultural programme, and engage in creative and sports activities.”

The Terra Scientia National Educational Youth Forum is a major educational youth platform in Russia. This year, the forum takes place in Solnechnogorsk, Moscow Region, between July 18 and September 2. The programme includes six themed sessions: Forum Ambassadors, Civil Society, Politics and Network Leaders, Educational Challenges, Service to the Fatherland, and Digital Economy.

MIL OSI