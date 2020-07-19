Greetings on Metallurgist’s Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The mining and metallurgy industry has always played an important role in the history of our country and in the development of its economic, energy and defence potential, and strengthened the industrial might of our Fatherland. The work of miners and metallurgists, which requires the highest skills and special human qualities, has rightfully been well regarded and respected.

Today, the industry remains a key and essential branch of the national economy, with its wonderful and time-honoured traditions. It is pleasing that the metallurgy industry shows quality growth. Despite the difficult situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts to make investments in the sector and perform construction work continue. Your achievements include expanding the range of manufactured products, developing new markets, and launching large-scale projects with the most advanced technological and environmental standards at the Cherepovets, Vyksa, and Novolipetsk metallurgy plants and other enterprises.

I am confident that you will continue working diligently and efficiently to solve set tasks for the benefit of Russia and its citizens.”

MIL OSI