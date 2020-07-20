Greetings to composer David Tukhmanov on his 80th birthday

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Your talent and deep and sincere devotion to art let you fully discover your creative potential and add bright and unforgettable pages to the history of the Russian musical world.

And, of course, I would like to take advantage of this occasion to congratulate you on winning the National Award of the Russian Federation.”

In June, David Tukhmanov was awarded the Russian Federation National Award for outstanding achievements in humanitarian activity.

MIL OSI