Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“With your great shining talent, you are a true master of the Russian cinema art. Your roles and all your art gave you the highest professional recognition and, what’s most important, sincere and undying love of viewers of different generations.”

Vasily Livanov starred in over 40 films. His most famous role was Sherlock Holmes in a television series based on the book by Arthur Conan Doyle.

MIL OSI