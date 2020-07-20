Mikhail Degtyaryov appointed Acting Governor of the Khabarovsk Territory

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Acting in accordance with the Federal Law On General Principles Governing the Organisation of Legislative (Representative) and Executive Bodies of State Power in the Constituent Entities of the Russian Federation, the President has decided to terminate the powers of Khabarovsk Territory Governor Sergei Furgal due to the loss of the President’s confidence.

The President has appointed Mikhail Degtyaryov Acting Governor of the Khabarovsk Territory until an elected Governor takes office.

