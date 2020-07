Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In particular, the meeting covered the implementation of the President’s previous instructions to revitalise defence industry enterprises. Yury Borisov also reported to Vladimir Putin on the completed detailed examination of the Sea Launch acquired by S7.

They also discussed issues related to the activities of the Russian-Syrian and Russian-Cuban intergovernmental commissions that Yury Borisov co-chairs from the Russian side.

