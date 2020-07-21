Ceremony to inaugurate Gomel Central City Polyclinic

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

21 July 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko inaugurated the Gomel Central City Polyclinic in an official ceremony on 21 July.

The ceremony was attended by many people – those who took part in the construction of the facility, employees of the polyclinic and residents of the city. “This is a much needed facility,” the president said. The head of state noted that the construction project was launched a long time ago. This year the work was intensified and the construction was completed.

“I wish you not to have to come here at all,” Aleksandr Lukashenko joked as he addressed the locals.

The head of state inspected the polyclinic, got familiar with its capabilities and talked to the staff. The president was told about the equipment of the new healthcare facility, was shown the equipment. The physical therapy gym has been fitted with the latest equipment: all sorts of simulators and special devices. “This is what state medicine can do. Private clinics will charge a lot of money for this. You will not go there for rehabilitation,” the Belarusian leader said. “People who recovered from COVID-10 are sent to health resorts and they [patients] are grateful for this,” the president noted.

Healthcare Minister Vladimir Karanik reported to the president on the development of a new format of outpatient and polyclinic care, improving the quality of diagnostics. “A part of this new format is a CT scanner. We thank you very much. It is thanks to your personal agreements with Mikhail Safarbekovich [businessman Mikhail Gutseriev] that ten CT scanners have already arrived in Minsk. They are being mounted,” he said.

Thus, CT diagnostics will become available at the level of the polyclinics. Similar equipment has been installed in the new polyclinic in Gomel. “We will promote this standard across the country,” Vladimir Karanik said.

“We are creating a classical triad of the outpatient care system: a well-equipped clinic, emergency medical service, including the air medical service and the development of emergency care units at hospitals. They are in fact used as short-stay units,” the minister said.

According to him, 15 such units will be opened across the country under the project implemented with the assistance of the European Investment Bank. “They provide CT, MRI, shock surgery and endoscopy services and short-stay beds,” said Vladimir Karanik. Within a day doctors decide whether to transfer the patient to the hospital or to treat him as an outpatient under the supervision of a general practitioner.

Upon leaving the polyclinic, the president once again talked to the residents of Gomel, answered their questions. Among the questions raised were the issues related to building playgrounds and workout zones in courtyards, developing road infrastructure. Aleksandr Lukashenko promised support in this regard.

