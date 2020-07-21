Executive Order on Russia’s national development goals through 2030

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In order to ensure Russia’s breakthrough development, increase the number of the population, improve the living standards of the people and create comfortable living conditions, as well as to help everyone unlock their talents, the President has set forth the following national development goals through 2030:

a) preservation of the population, health and welfare of the people;

b) create conditions for self-fulfilment and the unlocking of talent;

c) comfortable and safe environment;

d) decent and effective jobs and successful enterprise;

e) digital transformation.

The Executive Order sets out the following targets for judging the achievement of national goals by 2030:

a) within the framework of the national goal of the preservation of the population, health and welfare of the people:

to ensure the sustainable growth of the population of the Russian Federation;

increase life expectancy to 78 years;

reduce the poverty rate by half compared to 2017;

increase the share of those who exercise and engage in sports on a regular basis to 70 percent;

b) within the framework of the national goal of creating conditions for self-fulfilment and the unlocking of talent:

join the world’s top 10 countries by the quality of education;

create an effective system for identifying, supporting and helping children and young people unlock their talents based on the principles of fairness, universality, self-determination and career guidance for all students;

join the world’s top 10 countries by the volume of research and development, including through the creation of an effective system of higher education;

create conditions for bringing up harmoniously developed and socially responsible people on the basis of the spiritual and moral values of the peoples of Russia and their historical, national and cultural traditions;

increase the amount of people engaged in volunteer activities or taking part in volunteer organisations to 15 percent;

triple the cultural event attendance compared to 2019;

с) within the framework of the national goal of comfortable and safe environment:

improve housing conditions for at least five million families annually, and increase housing construction to at least 120 million square metres per year;

improve urban environment quality index by at least 1.5 times;

ensure that the road network in major metropolitan areas meets statutory requirements by at least 85 percent;

create a sustainable solid household waste management system and ensure that 100 percent of waste is sorted, while reducing landfill waste by half;

reduce by half emissions of dangerous pollutants with the most negative effect on the environment and human health;

eliminate the most dangerous facilities causing accumulated environmental damage, and promote environmental recovery for water bodies including the Volga River, lakes Baikal and Teletskoye;

d) within the framework of the national goal of decent and effective jobs and successful enterprise:

ensure GDP growth above the global average while maintaining macroeconomic stability;

ensure steady growth in household incomes and pensions not lower than the rate of inflation;

increase real fixed capital investment by at least 70 percent compared to 2020;

achieve real growth in exports of non-resource-based, non-energy goods by at least 70 percent compared to 2020;

increase employment in small and medium-sized enterprises, including solo entrepreneurs and self-employed, to 25 million people;

e) within the framework of the national goal of digital transformation:

achieve “digital maturity” in the key sectors of the economy and in social services, including healthcare and education, as well as public governance;

increase the share of essential social services available online to 95 percent;

increase the share of households with broadband internet access to 97 percent;

increase investment in Russian information technology solutions four times compared to 2019.

Instructions to this effect have been issued to the Government of the Russian Federation.

This Executive Order shall come into force on the day of its official publication.

