Gazprom Transgaz Ukhta reviews outcomes of its participation in all-Russian campaign #WeAreTogether

July 14, 2020, 13:30

In the beginning of July, the Administration and the Council of Young Professionals of Gazprom Transgaz Ukhta assessed the outcome of the company’s participation in the #WeAreTogether campaign, where 85 volunteers from the company took part in the nationwide charity event aimed at supporting persons with limited mobility, people staying in mandatory quarantine under instructions from supervisory bodies, and the elderly, amid the spread of the new coronavirus infection.

Employees in all regions of the company’s production activities joined the campaign. Applications for participation were received via the company’s hotline.

Having received the required guidance, the participants in the campaign provided help in compliance with the norms for the prevention of COVID-19. The volunteers delivered food, medications, and various essentials, purchased and presented charity food packages, provided emotional support, and gave information about the anti-coronavirus safety measures to be taken. From April 2020, 612 applications were processed and 439 people received the required help.

“Participation in the campaign is a personal and conscious choice for every individual. When we announced that a staff of volunteers was being created in all branches of the company, we received feedback very soon,” said Stanislav Galkin, Chairman of the Council of Young Professionals of Gazprom Transgaz Ukhta.

Background

Gazprom Transgaz Ukhta is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom supplying natural gas to consumers in northwestern Russia. The gas transmission system operated by the company stretches across Russia’s northwestern areas from the Yamal Peninsula-based Bovanenkovskoye field and Baidaratskaya, the world’s northernmost compressor station, to the country’s western borders.

Gazprom Transgaz Ukhta’s area of operation covers 16,000 kilometers of gas trunklines. In 2019, the company transmitted over 187.1 billion cubic meters of gas.

The company has 24 branches, including 14 gas pipeline operation centers, and 44 compressor stations with 89 compressor workshops. Gas transmission is performed by 442 gas compressors with a total installed capacity of 6,396.6 MW, while gas distribution is handled by 175 gas distribution stations.

The company employs upwards of 13,000 people. It is headquartered in Ukhta, Komi Republic.

