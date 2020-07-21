Sakhalin Energy helps Sakhalin Regional Clinical Hospital

Source: Gazprom

July 14, 2020, 14:10

Today, Sakhalin Energy provided forty oxygen concentrators to the Sakhalin Regional Clinical Hospital. The apparatuses were purchased in the framework of cooperation with the Sakhalin Region Ministry of Health.

Oxygen concentrators are now needed most for treating severe respiratory diseases, including pneumonia caused by COVID-19, a new type of coronavirus. These apparatuses use molecular filtration of the air to produce a high-concentration oxygen and air mixture, and are intended for oxygen therapy. With their compact size and portability, the concentrators can be used both at home and in various departments of inpatient facilities. In addition to that, a single apparatus can provide treatment to two patients at the same time.

“It is of utmost importance that we combine our efforts, especially today, when all of us are engaged in combating the coronavirus infection. The purchase of this equipment is a very significant act of support for us. Some of the concentrators will be delivered to other hospitals, including the Korsakov and Dolinsk district clinical hospitals located in the territories which are coronavirus hot spots at the moment,” says Vladimir Rozumeiko, Chief Doctor of the Sakhalin Regional Clinical Hospital.

Background

Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd. (Sakhalin Energy) is the operator of the Sakhalin II oil and gas project under which large-scale infrastructure for hydrocarbon production, transportation and processing has been created. The company supplies the market with oil from the reserves of the Sea of Okhotsk and liquefied natural gas from Russia’s first-ever LNG plant, which was built by Sakhalin Energy in the southern part of Sakhalin Island.

The company’s shareholders are Gazprom (50 per cent plus one share), Royal Dutch Shell (27.5 per cent minus one share), Mitsui & Co. Ltd (12.5 per cent), and Mitsubishi Corporation (10 per cent).

