Greetings on opening of United Russia-Communist Party of China Dialogue meeting

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Russian-Chinese relations have reached an unprecedentedly high level and are rightfully considered an example of interstate cooperation in the modern world. Coordination of efforts between Moscow and Beijing in addressing pressing issues on the regional and global agenda is contributing to international security and stability.

The dialogue between the leading political parties is traditionally an important component of Russian-Chinese relations. United Russia and the Chinese Communist Party regularly share their experience in lawmaking and party building, and develop mutually beneficial projects for bilateral cooperation in various fields. It is important that despite the restrictions imposed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, our joint work continues thanks to new remote formats.

I am confident that on this occasion your discussions will be as interesting and meaningful as ever, and the ideas and initiatives you have developed will serve to further strengthen the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China.”

MIL OSI