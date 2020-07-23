President of the Republic of Poland / News / President receives Commission’s resolution on his re-election

Source: Republic of Poland in English

President Andrzej Duda received at the Royal Castle on Tuesday afternoon the State Electoral Commission’s (PKW) resolution on his re-election for another five years in office. On August 6, he will take the oath of office before the National Assembly.

Addressing the gathering, PKW Head Sylwester Marciniak said that on July 12, during the run-off vote, the Polish people had issued a verdict. “Poland is a free country, Poles are free people. Polish citizens have made a free choice,” he stated.

“Democracy in Poland is doing fine, incumbent”, President Andrzej Duda said. He thanked the PKW for organising the ballot and Polish citizens for a high turnout.

See also: Official results: President re-elected on 51.03 pct backing President Duda won the presidential election in the run-off vote, having received 51.03 percent of the votes. Hic challenger, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, got 48.97 percent. Election turnout on July 12 reached 68.18 percent. (PAP)

