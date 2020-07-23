Telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin and Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed in detail ways of further developing Russian-Greek cooperation in various fields. They noted the need to intensify the work of the Joint Russian–Greek Commission on Economic, Industrial, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, with emphasis on expanding the legal framework for bilateral relations. Special attention was paid to the Cross Year of History planned for 2021, particularly in the context of the upcoming 200th anniversary of the beginning of the Greek national liberation movement.

They also considered the situation with the change in status of the Hagia Sophia church in Istanbul, underscoring the exceptional cultural, historical and spiritual value of this unique World Heritage Site and the importance of preserving it as a treasure of all mankind and a symbol of peace and accord.

The two leaders also touched upon a number of issues on the regional agenda, including the Libyan peace process and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

They agreed to maintain further contacts.

MIL OSI