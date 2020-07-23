The note for the IOSCO weekly bulletin, planned to be published on 24 July 2020

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

23 July 2020

By the end of this year a new service is going to be launched in the Russian financial market — the Marketplace. The Marketplace project, initiated by the Bank of Russia at the end of 2017, has become possible as the “Law on Financial Transactions via Financial Platform and the Related Amendments to the Current Legislation” came into force on July 20th, 2020.

‘The development of online services is the main trend in the financial industry. Marketplaces represent the next level of financial services, when a customer can access not just one, but multiple banks through one app. The new regulation changes two things: it builds trusted environment and improves customer journey’, said Sergey Shvetsov, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia, IOSCO Board Member and Vice-Chairman of IOSCO Growth and Emerging Markets Committee.

