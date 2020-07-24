Condolences to China President Xi Jinping

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

23 July 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko sent condolences to President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping in connection with numerous casualties and large-scale destruction caused by incessant downpours and heavy floods.

The head of state noted that it was with great sorrow that people in Belarus learned this news. “At this difficult time for your country, please accept my sincere condolences and convey my words of support to the families and friends of the victims, and other people affected by the disaster,” the President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko offered Belarusian assistance to China to help it tackle the consequences of the floods. “Dear friend, the Republic of Belarus is always ready to lend you a helping hand and provide the necessary assistance,” the head of state stressed.

MIL OSI