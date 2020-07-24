Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

24 July 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent a letter of birthday greetings to Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

“Your exceptional professionalism and managerial talent, as well as your selfless service to your people have brought you respect and recognition at home and far away,” the message reads.

The Belarusian head of state emphasized that Shavkat Mirziyoyev helped take the Belarus-Uzbekistan cooperation based on friendship and mutual understanding to a brand new level. “The dialog between our countries is becoming more meaningful and dynamic at all levels; large-scale joint economic projects are making great progress; contacts in the sci-tech, humanitarian and other fields have intensified,” the President noted.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished his counterpart good health, well-being and success in everything he does.

