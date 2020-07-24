Meeting with permanent members of Russian Security Council

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

To follow up on the Government’s decision announced today to resume air services with a number of countries, the participants exchanged views on the progress of the corresponding talks with other states.

They also discussed Russia’s relations with the CIS countries, including Azerbaijan and Armenia, mainly in the light of the recent aggravation on the border between these republics.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu Shoigu SergeiDefence Minister reported on the preparations for the Naval Parade.

Vladimir Putin informed the meeting participants about his telephone conversation with the President of the United States the day before.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin Mishustin MikhailPrime Minister of the Russian Federation , Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko Matviyenko ValentinaChairwoman of the Council of Federation , Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev Medvedev DmitryDeputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation , Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino Vaino AntonChief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev Patrushev NikolaiSecretary of the Russian Federation Security Council , Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov Lavrov SergeiForeign Minister of Russia , Defece Minister Sergei Shoigu, Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov Bortnikov AlexanderDirector of the Federal Security Service , Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin Naryshkin SergeiDirector of the Foreign Intelligence Service and Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov Ivanov SergeiSpecial Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport .

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

Let us begin today’s meeting, the conference of the permanent members of the Security Council. I would like to suggest discussing several matters today.

First of all, I would like to ask the Minister of Defence to report on the progress of the preparations for the Naval Parade. The entire country is waiting for this festive event, which will demonstrate not only the growing power of our Navy, but also hail the capabilities of our shipbuilders, which is extremely important for the development of the industry.

The second issue that I would like to discuss and would ask the Prime Minister to speak about is the progress of our negotiations with foreign partners regarding the summer tourist season. I am referring to the problems caused by the coronavirus infection, and the requirements the Government of the Russian Federation will adopt for foreign travel for the immediate future.

Finally, we will discuss our relations with some of the CIS countries and, importantly, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, which is highly sensitive for us.

