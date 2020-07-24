Moscow Exchange to add more stocks to after-hours trading session

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Beginning 3 August 2020, all stocks from the MOEX Russia Index will be admitted to after-hours equity trading.

Starting on 22 June, the 25 most liquid shares from the MOEX Russia Index were made available for after-hours trading. The number of the index constituents is not fixed; currently, the index includes 38 stocks.

Foreign shares will be added to the after-hours list by the end of 2020. Additionally, the Exchange is now considering offering ETFs and Russian-law ETFs that are traded during the main trading session for after-hours trading in late 2020 or early 2020.

In its first month, the evening session generated trading volumes of RUB 62 billion, or 4.5% of the total equity turnover on MOEX. 180,000 clients executed trades during the session.

The following shares and DRs will be made available for after-hours trading.

After-hours trading on the Equity Market was launched on 22 June 2020. The evening session includes T+2 central order book, negotiated trades with the CCP and odd lots. Repo trading is not available. After-hours trading expands access to the Russian financial market for all groups of investors and opens up new trading strategy opportunities including hedging and arbitrage between the Derivatives and FX Markets and hedging and arbitrage with international platforms.

