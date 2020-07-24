Outstanding Belarusians to be honored with state awards

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

24 July 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko singed relevant decrees to honor representatives of various professions.

The president signed Decree No.287 to award orders, medals and honorary titles in recognition of many-year fruitful work, high professionalism, significant personal contribution to public health, provision of highly-qualified medical care to COVID-19 patients, introduction of new diagnostics and treatment methods.

The Order of Honor will be awarded to Chief Physician of the Vitebsk Oblast Clinical Infectious Disease Hospital Tatiana Kovaleva, head of the microbiological laboratory, doctor-bacteriologist of the Minsk City Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology Natalia Levshina and the head of the laboratory of influenza and influenza-like diseases of the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Natalia Shmeleva.

The Medal for Excellence in Military Service will be conferred on the heads of the infectious diseases units – infectious diseases doctors of the 432 Order of the Red Star Main Military Clinical Medical Center of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus Kirill Dubovets and 1134 Military Clinical Medical Center of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus Leonid Yevmencikov.

A large group of employees of various healthcare and education institutions wil be decorated with the Medal of Labor Merits.

The title “People’s Doctor of the Republic of Belarus” will go to Igor Karpov, head of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Belarusian State Medical University. The title “Honored Doctor of the Republic of Belarus” will be conferred on anesthesiologist of Klumov City Clinical Hospital No.3 Dmitry Byzhkovsky and lung doctor of Klumov City Clinical Hospital No.3 Tatiana Shebusheva.

The president also signed Decree No.290 to honor representatives of various professionals for many years of fruitful work, high professionalism, exemplary performance of official duties, significant personal contribution to the country’s defense capability and strengthening of public order, improvement of the tax system, achievement of high production indicators, development of veteran movement, oil industry and railway transport, housing and utilities, science, education, sports, variety art and culture.

The Order for Service to the Homeland 3rd Class will be conferred on head of the department of investigation of crimes against person and public security of the main investigations department at the Investigating Committee Vasily Gal and head of the transport department of the Defense Ministry Yuri Shaplavsky.

Police officer of the group of detention of the Stolbtsy unit of the Department of Security of the Internal Affairs Ministry Andrei Tolstoi will be decorated with the Medal for Saved Life.

The Medals For Excellence in Military Service, Excellence in the State Border Protection, and Excellence in Maintenance of Public Order will be bestowed upon servicemen, border guards, and officers of the Investigating Committee.

The Order of Honor and the Medal for Labor Merits will go to representatives of the veteran organization, companies of the industrial, agricultural, and utilities sectors, the Taxes and Duties Ministry, the Belarusian Railways, the Investigating Committee, athletes.

Representatives of art and education will be awarded the Medal of Francysk Skaryna. The People’s Artist of Belarus title will go to to singer of the Youth Variety Theater Inna Afanasyeva and singer of the National Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater Vladimir Gromov. The decree also envisages honorary titles for representatives of various sectors.

Aleksandr Lukashenko has also signed an executive order on letters of commendation of the President of the Republic of Belarus.

A group of 25 doctors and workers of medical universities will be commended for fruitful work, high professionalism, and a considerable personal contribution to providing medical care to COVID-19 patients.

Representatives of the National Statistics Committee and regional statistics departments will be awarded letters of commendation of the President for many-year fruitful work, high professionalism, and a considerable personal contribution to the organization of the population census 2019 and the implementation of the state policy in statistics.

