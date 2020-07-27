Celebrating regulator’s 160th anniversary: 160 facts about Bank of Russia

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

24 July 2020

All the facts about the Bank of Russia are consolidated in a new online project, a website publishing a number of episodes in its history since 1860 to this day, original coins and banknotes, unique historical buildings housing our branches and, above all, the people whose fortunes were tied up with the Bank of Russia over the years.

Many of the website materials have only been published as subject-matter literature before, with some only available in the archives. These texts include excerpts from the Bank employees’ memoirs, with each episode being a separate story in a biography or work life. Also, the website highlights certain developments in modern history to show the transformation of financial technology since when the Russian central bank was founded in 1860.

The website is grouped into the following sections: People, Knowledge and Technology, Geography, Traditions, Money, International Relations and Stories of Interest. In some sections, readers are offered educational mini tests.

This dedicated website will be complemented by a photo show titled ‘Time and Money’, which the Bank of Russia opens on 29 July to mark its jubilee. In Moscow, visitors are welcome to the Arbat in the summer and to Tverskoi and Tsvetnoi Boulevards in the autumn. The exhibitions will stay open until 1 November.

