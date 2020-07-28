Meeting with Head of Rostec State Corporation Sergei Chemezov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Let us discuss last year’s results. Go ahead, please.

Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov: In accordance with the law on corporations, I am to report to you on the 2019 performance of enterprises that are part of the corporation. We have prepared our annual reports: this one is purely financial, and the other one is general.

Starting my report, I would like, first of all, to cite some of our economic figures. In 2019, all of our businesses posted consolidated revenues of 1,771 billion, an increase of almost 8 percent on the previous year. I would like to note that this amount does not include intra-group turnover or revenue of enterprises in which the corporation does not have a controlling stake.

Our EBITDA and net profit margins have also increased; the EBITDA margin rose to 20.2 percent in 2019 from 17.9 percent in 2018. The consolidated net income margin was 10.1 percent in 2019, against 7.8 in 2018.

The state defence order contracts were completed on time. The contract execution rate was (for all contracts) almost 99.5 percent. Whereas in 2018 we had 26,220 contracts, in 2019 there were 29,170. The number has grown significantly, and the level of contract execution has, too.

As for our military technical cooperation projects, our portfolio remains at the level of 2018 with $51.1 billion. It is a large package, and it is the third year running that it has been at this level. We fulfil our contracts and then sign new ones. Products for the Air Force and air defence enjoy the highest demand.

We continue to increase the share of civilian goods, which currently amounts to 31.1 percent or 550 billion rubles in absolute figures. The growing revenue from the marketing of civilian products allows us to increase our financial stability and decrease direct dependence on state defence orders.

We are also increasing the output of medical items, which account for some 10 percent of the market, up from nearly zero only recently.

Vladimir Putin: In other words, your products on the domestic market…

Sergei Chemezov: Yes, they account for 10 percent of the market. It is noteworthy that we started manufacturing them only recently.

We can report positive results in the pharmaceutical sphere as well. The amount of imported vaccines on the Russian market has been reduced from 69 percent in 2015 to 17 percent in 2019. It is a major achievement.

Vladimir Putin: This is good.

Sergei Chemezov: We have also quickly increased the manufacturing of PPE, infrared scanners, contactless thermometers and other equipment we needed, including ventilators. At the beginning of the year, we produced only 60 ventilators a month.

Vladimir Putin: No, even fewer than that.

Sergei Chemezov: This is true. Today we turn out 3,000 ventilators a month, a 50-fold increase. I believe that we did not increase production 50-fold even during the war.

Since April 20, 2020, Roskhimzashchita has manufactured over 3.5 million special coveralls for infectious disease physicians.

The main subject of Rostec’s annual report for 2019 is research. The corporation’s companies completed 350 R&D projects last year and created over 200 innovative products and technologies.

Vladimir Putin: Have they completed all of them?

Sergei Chemezov: Yes, these are figures for the finished projects.

Our revenue from the marketing of innovative products is more than 700 billion rubles, a substantial increase from 573 billion rubles in 2018. The export of innovative products has earned us 310 billion rubles. We are now exporting innovative products. Total R&D spending amounted to 169 billion rubles, up from 108 billion in 2018. We have received 865 new patents, registered 570 know-how technologies and marketed 185 innovative products.

To be continued.

