Sectoral financial flows: economic recovery still patchy

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

27 July 2020

News

According to the new issue of Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows, the emerging economic recovery is of an uneven and unsteady nature.

Several industries may boast a full normalisation of incoming flows, while those hit by the epidemic and under the impact of the OPEC+ deal are reporting stabilisation at lower readings.

The reporting week ending 17 July saw an 11.3% downward deviation in average daily incoming payments from a ‘normal’ mark1, up from 9.8% seen in the week ending 10 July. The downward deviation excluding mining, oil product production and general government totalled 4.6% vs 3.3% reported in the previous week.

Sectors centred on consumer demand posted a moderate downward deviation of 1.1% in the week ending 17 July. Investment demand-focused sectors also reported a 4.7% downward deviation. The group of industries focused on external markets saw the downward deviation reach 20.5%, which was a slightly better performance vs the previous week.

1 The average level of daily seasonally adjusted incoming payments in the 20 January to 13 March 2020 period.

