Changes to settlement dates for MOEX non-ferrous and industrial futures contract

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Please be advised that from 19:00 MSK on 24 July 2020 the dates of the last trading days and settlement days for the MOEX futures contracts on non-ferrous and industrial metals have been changed as follows as a result of adopting the updated Non-Ferrous and Industrial Metals Futures Contract Specification (registered with the Bank of Russia on 20 July 2020):

Code

Dates of the contract’s last trading day

and settlement day (before 24 July 2020)

Dates of the contract’s last trading day

and settlement day (after 24 July 2020)

ALMN-8.20

20 August 2020

18 August 2020

ALMN-9.20

17 September 2020

15 September 2020

Co-8.20

20 August 2020

18 August 2020

Co-9.20

17 September 2020

15 September 2020

Zn-8.20

20 August 2020

18 August 2020

Zn-9.20

17 September 2020

15 September 2020

Nl-8.20

20 August 2020

18 August 2020

Nl-9.20

17 September 2020

15 September 2020

The trading system was updated to include the new dates at 19:00 MSK on 24 July 2020.

