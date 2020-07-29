Changes to settlement dates for MOEX non-ferrous and industrial futures contract

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange
Please be advised that from 19:00 MSK on 24 July 2020 the dates of the last trading days and settlement days for the MOEX futures contracts on non-ferrous and industrial metals have been changed as follows as a result of adopting the updated Non-Ferrous and Industrial Metals Futures Contract Specification (registered with the Bank of Russia on 20 July 2020):
Code
Dates of the contract’s last trading day
and settlement day (before 24 July 2020)
Dates of the contract’s last trading day
and settlement day (after 24 July 2020)
ALMN-8.20
20 August 2020
18 August 2020
ALMN-9.20
17 September 2020
15 September 2020
Co-8.20
20 August 2020
18 August 2020
Co-9.20
17 September 2020
15 September 2020
Zn-8.20
20 August 2020
18 August 2020
Zn-9.20
17 September 2020
15 September 2020
Nl-8.20
20 August 2020
18 August 2020
Nl-9.20
17 September 2020
15 September 2020
The trading system was updated to include the new dates at 19:00 MSK on 24 July 2020.