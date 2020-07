Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

29 July 2020

Counterfeiting of money in Russia steadily remains small in scale. In the second quarter, the number of counterfeit rubles detected in the national banking system fell by almost a third. More details are available in Bank of Russia materials on counterfeit banknotes detected in the banking system.

