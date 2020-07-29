Meeting on sanitary and epidemiological situation and readiness of healthcare system for autumn and winter

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was attended by Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino Vaino AntonChief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova Golikova TatyanaDeputy Prime Minister , Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev Trutnev YuryDeputy Prime Minister – Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District , Minister of Labour and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov Kotyakov AntonLabour and Social Protection Minister , Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov Kravtsov SergeiMinister of Education , Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova Lyubimova OlgaMinister of Culture , Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko Murashko MikhailMinister of Healthcare , Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov Falkov ValeryMinister of Science and Higher Education , presidential plenipotentiary envoys to the Northwestern, Volga, Siberian, Southern, North Caucasus and Central federal districts, Head of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) and Chief State Sanitary Physician of the Russian Federation Anna Popova Popova AnnaHead of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) , Head of the Federal Medical-Biological Agency Veronika Skvortsova Skvortsova Veronika , First Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Sergei Tsyb, Deputy Minister of Finance Pavel Kadochnikov, and senior officials of the Russian regions.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues,

We are meeting today in this expanded format to discuss the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the Russian Federation and readiness of our healthcare system for the autumn and winter period.

We usually prepare our energy sector for the autumn and winter period, doing maintenance work and the like. But in the current circumstances we also need to discuss our preparations for the upcoming period in terms of medicine.

We have been prioritising healthcare matters over a period of the past few months. I would like to note that the entire system of medical care functioned in a well-organised manner during the pandemic. We have considerably expanded its capabilities. This is an established fact. And, of course, the selfless efforts and courage of medical personnel, doubtless, played a major, colossal role in the fight against the coronavirus threat and made it possible to save lives and protect the health of hundreds of thousands of Russian citizens.

Of course, there have been some setbacks and problems, just like everywhere else. But, as I have already mentioned, we have, on the whole, managed to cope with the unprecedented challenge and to repel the onslaught of this pandemic. The number of new coronavirus cases has been decreasing gradually in Russia throughout June and July. According to up-to-date reports, the number of new cases is almost twice less than during the peak time in May.

At the same time, I would like to say right away that the situation remains complicated and can develop in any direction, so to say. This is the reason why we have all gathered here. This is why there are no reasons for complacency, for relaxing and forgetting about the recommendations of doctors. I am now addressing the officials and all Russian citizens, all the more so, as far from all the Russian regions have managed to stabilise the situation and reduce the number of new cases. The situation remains complicated in some of the Russian regions.

We will dwell upon this matter separately at the meeting. We will discuss in detail what else federal agencies, regional and local authorities must do to improve the situation.

I would like to say once again that the situation countrywide is stabilising. The regions are gradually emerging from the regime of forced restrictions. Business activity is resuming, production is being relaunched, catering companies and shopping centres are reopening. Of course, we should consistently continue doing this. But our decisions must be, just as before, balanced, careful and accurate, as well as based on expert recommendations, because undue haste is fraught with a new growth of the coronavirus cases, as has been the case in some of the regions.

In these circumstances we must maintain and increase the capacity of the national healthcare system.

As I mentioned, we are approaching the coming autumn and winter season, which is the common cold, flu and acute respiratory viral infection season throughout many places in the world, including in Russia, considering its natural weather conditions. In addition to this, experts believe that the spread of COVID-19 can increase.

We must be proactive and take all these risks into account, each of them separately as well as in any possible combination, so that when the load on our outpatient clinics and hospitals increases they are able to work steadily and our people receive quality medical assistance, both emergency aid and elective care, in full, without fail.

Of course, we must also do everything in our power, taking preventive and proactive measures to avoid the reintroduction of restrictions, in particular large-scale ones, so that our schools, kindergartens, universities, enterprises and establishments can work safely in the normal course to which people are accustomed. I suggest that we now discuss all of these subjects in detail.

MIL OSI