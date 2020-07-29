Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

29 July 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has held a working meeting with Chairman of the State Control Committee Ivan Tertel.Aleksandr Lukashenko identified two points. The state of affairs in the State Control Committee was one of them. Aleksandr Lukashenko asked Ivan Tertel, who was appointed head of the State Control Committee not so long ago, to make a brief report about it. “I think since then you’ve been able to get familiar with the structure over there and with the personnel. What are your impressions because of it?” Aleksandr Lukashenko wondered.The second point focused on an additional instruction. “The head of the State Control Committee has always been responsible for Vitebsk Oblast and forestry industry. I think you are close to these matters,” the president said. “This is why I would like you to go to Vitebsk Oblast, get to the bottom of the situation over there, and be the president’s plenipotentiary representative in this region.”Aleksandr Lukashenko continued: “I know that because you focused on oil deliveries and the rest while working in the State Security Committee, you’ve often been to Novopolotsk and you know Vitebsk Oblast. At least many people tell me that. You will be able to sort things out. But I strongly hope that your work will be effective not only as the chairman of the State Control Committee but as the plenipotentiary representative of the head of state in Vitebsk Oblast.”After the working meeting Ivan Tertel said that the head of state had been informed about results of the committee’s work and prospects of the committee’s development. Aleksandr Lukashenko pointed out that state oversight should focus on preventive efforts.As for overseeing the development of Vitebsk Oblast, Ivan Tertel said: “An instruction to take care of the matter has been given. We will work on it. We will help municipal authorities develop the economy and resolve other problems.”“Apart from that, the head of state gave instructions to look into the development of the forestry industry. It is one of the resources Belarus has. We will see what areas should be developed and how the best effect from forest resources can be achieved for the Belarusian economy as a whole,” the chairman of the State Control Committee added.

