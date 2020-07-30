Greetings on the opening of the 4th Chersonese International Opera and Ballet Festival

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“I am pleased to say that the festival, which has become a tradition, is gaining creative potential with every passing year. It is attracting more and more participants with its rich and diverse programme, friendly and inspired atmosphere.

Today, the Tauric Chersonese State Museum-Preserve again welcomes talented artists that are famous far beyond our borders. These are both acclaimed stars of the legendary Bolshoi Theatre and young masters, bright representatives of national opera and choreographic schools.

I am convinced that the current festival will fully meet the expectations of the sophisticated public and will become an unforgettable event both for its participants and numerous spectators – residents and guests of Sevastopol and the Republic of Crimea.”

The festival will be held from July 29 to August 2 in the open air on the sea coast against the backdrop of the ruins of the ancient city of Tauric Chersonese, which was founded by the Greeks in Crimea in the 5th century BC.

