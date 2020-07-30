Sectoral financial flows: economic rebound patchy

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

News

The ongoing rebound in economic activity remains gradual and mixed. Payments stabilised at lower levels in industries directly affected by the fallout from restrictive measures or contracted external demand. Simultaneously, gradual growth was seen in the number of industries with flows either normalised or sustainably above the ‘normal’ mark. Further details are in the new issue of ‘Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows’.

MIL OSI