Sectoral financial flows: economic rebound patchy

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English
30 July 2020
News
The ongoing rebound in economic activity remains gradual and mixed. Payments stabilised at lower levels in industries directly affected by the fallout from restrictive measures or contracted external demand. Simultaneously, gradual growth was seen in the number of industries with flows either normalised or sustainably above the ‘normal’ mark. Further details are in the new issue of ‘Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows’.