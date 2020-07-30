Telephone conversation with President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In view of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations that will be marked this year, the two leaders noted the traditionally friendly and constructive character of multilateral cooperation between Russia and Cyprus.

They also discussed in detail current issues of Russia-Cyprus interaction in various spheres and emphasised the need to improve the contractual legal framework of bilateral relations, including in finance and investment. Mutual interest was expressed in the further strengthening of trade, economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

The two presidents also discussed regional agenda, including the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the prospects for the Cyprus settlement.

MIL OSI