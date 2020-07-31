Amendments to law on voting at elections and referendums

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

This Federal Law stipulates that by decision of the election commission, an election or a referendum, including repeat voting and repeat elections, can last more than one day but not more than three days.

In addition, by decision of the election commission, during the specified period, voting can be held through additional opportunities to fulfill Russian citizens’ voting rights including the right to participate in referendums, to vote outside a designated voting facility in areas and places suitable for organising voting and the voting of groups of voters and participants in referendums who are living or staying in residential or other areas without voting facilities or where transportation is complicated.

