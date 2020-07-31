Bank of Russia opens Coins of Glory photo exhibition commemorating national sports achievements

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

A photo exhibition of coins commemorating the glorious history of Russian sports is opening on 31 July. Two parks in Moscow in Northern Tushino (Northern Tushino Museum and Park Complex) and Mitino (Mitino Landscape Park) will play host to the event.

The photo exhibition, titled ‘Coins of Glory’, is a collection of commemorative Bank of Russia coins featuring sports events, outstanding champions, their achievements and victories.

Commemorative coins dedicated to sports date back to 1980, when coins in memory of the Olympics were released. Since then, commemorative coins featuring sports achievements have been issued on a regular basis, and about 200 coins have been minted. Due to space limitations, the exhibition includes only 18 original coin designs.

In the autumn, the photo exhibition is also scheduled to take place in other venues in Moscow: visitors are welcome to the park in Olenetsky Proezd from 1 to 30 September and to the park at Djamgarovsky Pond from 1 to 31 October.

