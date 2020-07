Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This religious holiday is important for all Muslims and is a symbol of the loyalty to the high spiritual ideals of virtue, justice, mercy and love for one’s neighbour that are the bedrock of the Holy Quran. Supporting the centuries-old Muslim traditions, Muslims make an important contribution to the preservation of our country’s cultural diversity and promote interethnic accord in society.”

